The Dirt: Large mixed-use development coming to Liberty Lake

A Kirkland-based company is looking to build a large mixed-use development in Liberty Lake.

Liberty Lake Land Co LLC, whose principals are Kevin Gabelein and Brad Barnard, is planning to subdivide a 21-acre vacant site into six lots to make way for 288 apartments and commercial space near the southwest corner of Country Vista Drive and Kramer Parkway.

Gabelein is managing director of Kirkland-based venture capital firm Fluke Venture Partners.

The development will consist of 14 three-story multifamily buildings, a 10,000-square-foot community center and 80,000 square feet of commercial and office space, according to an environmental review submitted to the Washington state Department of Ecology.

Potential amenities for the apartments could include a pool and dog park.

Liberty Lake Land Co. purchased the site for $457,985 in January 2021, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in the late summer or early fall but may be phased because of market conditions, according to the environmental review.

A groundbreaking date for the commercial portion of the project has not yet been determined.

More than 388 people are anticipated to reside in the multifamily project with 200 to 300 people likely to work in the commercial development upon completion, according to the environmental review.

Downtown office building to house guitar store

The owner of a downtown Spokane office building is planning to convert it into a guitar store with art and production space.

Property owner Mark Roff filed a change of use application with the city to convert the building at 616 E. Third Ave. into a 950-square-foot guitar store and 1,450-square-foot art studio and production space.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Roff purchased the building for $670,000 in June 2021.

Renovations include installing interior walls, carpet and electrical work.

Spokane-based Steven Meek Architects is designing the project. A contractor has not yet been determined.

An estimated project cost was not specified in the application.

SPS planning an addition to Logan Elementary

Spokane Public Schools is planning an addition to Logan Elementary that consists of two early learning classrooms and a community wellness center.

Spokane-based NAC Architecture filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of Spokane Public Schools to build the 4,500-square-foot addition on the southeast corner of the existing elementary school at 1001 E. Montgomery Ave.

Plans also call for reconfiguring landscaping, modifying an existing parking lot and building a new outdoor play area for early learning students.

Construction is slated to be complete by fall 2023, according to a site plan for the project.

The estimated project cost is $1.25 million, according to the application.

Former location of 180 Bar & Bistro to be revamped

A space formerly occupied by 180 Bar & Bistro in downtown Spokane will be converted into office space.

Spokane-based Briscoe Construction submitted a change of use application with the city to convert the former restaurant into 1024 square feet of office space at 180 S. Howard St.

A site plan for the project shows three offices, a meeting room, a workspace and restrooms.

The project valuation is $50,000, according to the application.