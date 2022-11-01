10 under $10

1 Swell – 5 p.m. on Friday, Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. Saranac Art Projects presents a collection of works by artists Lisa Nappa and Chris Tyllia. The joint exhibit features materials, objects and images that explore observation, movement and change. For information, visit sapgallery.com or call (509) 954-5458. Admission: FREE

2 Peter Hardie: Spokane Civic Theatre – 5 p.m. on Friday, Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. Spokane Civic Theatre invites members of the community for an evening showcasing Peter Hardie’s paintings and set drawings. Proceeds from the event will benefit the theatre’s soundproofing and construction project-funding capital campaign. For information, visit spokanecivictheatre.com/1civic or call the box office at (509) 325-2507. Admission: FREE

3 3-Minute Mic Night – 7 p.m. on Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Poet Chris Cook hosts 3-minute mic night at Auntie’s Bookstore, inviting attendees to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. For information, visit auntiesbooks.com or call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

4 “Pamela Caughey, Unforeseen” – noon on Friday, Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. In its fourth exhibition, Moscow Contemporary presents works by Pamela Caughey. Based in Hamilton, Montana, Caughey creates geometric abstract paintings in a range of media including encaustic, acrylics, oil, mixed media and collage. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For information, visit moscowcontemporary.org or call (208) 301-5092. Admission: FREE

5 “Before It’s In Theatres” – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theater presents an improv comedy show inspired by movie trailers. Organizers recommend reserving tickets ahead of time. For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 “Triangle of Sadness” – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. A cruise for the super-rich sinks, leaving survivors trapped on an island. Rated R. 147 minutes. Directed by Ruben Östlund. Showtimes include 7:30 p.m. on Friday; 4 p.m. on Saturday; and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday. For information, visit magiclanternonmain.com or call (509) 209-2211. Admission: $10

7 Daniel Hall – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Maryhill Spokane Tasting Room, 1303 W. Summit Parkway. Acoustic and folk musician Daniel Hall visits the Maryhill Spokane Tasting Room. For information, visit danielhall.hearnow.com. Admission: FREE

8 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. on Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

9 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Bridgepress Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Solo pianist Shawn Stratte visits Bridgepress Cellars. For information, visit bridgepresscellars.com or call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

10 Call Me Karizma – 8 p.m. on Thursday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Singer-songwriter Call Me Karizma visits The Big Dipper with Faangs, Astrusand Anxxiety. For information, visit bigdipperevents.com or call (509) 863-8098. Admission: FREE