New Duran Duran concert film ‘A Hollywood High’ to screen in CdA

Duran Duran is riding high.

The British pop rock band is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Sunday, after winning the fan vote. Their latest album, “Future Past,” released in October 2021, found critical and chart success in both the U.S. and the U.K., and spawned a North American 2022 tour that culminated with three sold-out nights at the Hollywood Bowl. This year their iconic album, “Rio,” celebrated its 40th anniversary.

And now, there’s a new movie.

“A Hollywood High,” filmed on a rooftop in Los Angeles in March, is a combination concert film and documentary that celebrates the band’s four decades of music. At this point, the limited-release film is only scheduled to screen in the Inland Northwest twice – Thursday, and again Nov. 9 at Regal Riverstone Stadium 14 in Coeur d’Alene.

For information or tickets, visit regmovies.com or duranduranhollywoodhigh.com.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume in the SXM App. In addition to Duran Duran, the 2022 class features Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon; Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence; and Ahmet Ertegun Award winners Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson.