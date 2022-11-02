Washington records
Nov. 2, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:09 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Dominick M. C. Holmes, of Medical Lake, and Jacquelyn A. Holmes, of Liberty Lake.
Craig F. Abbs and Nathaniel M. Sentosa, both of Spokane.
Dylan M. Brooks and Tracey L. Blomberg, both of Cheney.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Watson Management Company v. Denise Johnson, restitution of premises.
Watson Management Company v. Amber Judd, restitution of premises.
Watson Management Company v. Stuart Bonner, restitution of premises.
Watson Management Company v. Jeannette Crews, restitution of premises.
Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Manuel Quintero, restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Steven D. Cork, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Kuhn, Nicole L. and Brian W.
Vang, Tou and Polello, Kayla C.
Kelly, Diana L. and Walter W.
Johnson, Dara R. and Ostapenko, Denis
Doyle, Amy M. and Shane T.
French Hicks, Eileen and George W.
Chichester, Zachary J. and Wagstaff, Taya J.
Storz, Brittney R. and Kyle R.
Lebleu, Leo K. and Moe, Adrienne
Moon, Lonnie and Nancy
Dillmann, Ian J. and Sharaya
Pham, Hoa and Nguyen, Cung
Miller, Levi A. and Arlene
Miller, Audrie and Aaron C.
Syth-Benner, Tamara J. and Benner, Robert W.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Christian W. Cabral, 42; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Dale A. DeVault, 46; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Anthony C. Cantelme, 43; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and third-degree assault.
Michael T. Carter, 29; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and second-degree criminal trespassing.
James M. Brown, 36; 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Tony Hazel
Janelle D. Wheeler, 37; $689.02 in restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.
Chase W. Robison, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Austin M. English, 30; 19 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and two counts of no contact order violation.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Makia K. Lund, 32; 14 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Lauren J. Morris, 35; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Donna Wilson
Jeremy A. Brunk, 29; 91 days in jail with credit given for 91 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault.
John E. Cyr, 37; 110 days in jail with credit given for 110 days served, no contact order violation.
Michael E. Lawler, 40; 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, no contact order violation.
Jeremy N. Berg, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Michael L. Chapman, 49; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Daimon J. Johnson, 35; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Jessica F. Hutson, 32; six days in jail with credit given for one day served and five days converted to 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.
Ryan F. Pooler, 37; 52 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and displaying weapon.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.