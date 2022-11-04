Illegally shot bull moose near McCall left to waste, Idaho Fish and Game says

By Nicole Blanchard Idaho Statesman

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information about a bull moose that was illegally shot and left to waste near McCall.

According to a news release, the moose was killed Oct. 28 about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Hunt Unit 32A west of Lake Cascade. There is no moose hunting season in that unit or its neighboring units.

Conservation officer Ben Hurd responded to a call about the animal on Oct. 31, and Fish and Game officials determined the animal was shot.

Witnesses reported seeing a four-door black flatbed pickup truck in the area around the time the moose was killed. The vehicle reportedly had Valley or Owyhee County license plates.

Anyone with information about the poaching incident can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999, or report it online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Tips leading to charges are eligible for a reward from Citizens Against Poaching. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Idaho poaching laws assign fines by species, and bull moose are considered trophy animals. Anyone convicted of poaching a bull moose must reimburse the state $10,000.

Southwest Idaho saw a string of moose poaching incidents in the fall of 2020, including one instance in which a moose cow and her calf were killed.