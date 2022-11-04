The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Nov. 4, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:29 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

12:30 p.m.: Qualifying: Cup Series Championship USA

3 p.m.: Xfinity: Championship Race Phoenix USA

Baseball, World Series

5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at New York NBATV

7 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix NBATV / Root+

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Air Force at Army CBS

9 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Charlotte CBSSN

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern ABC

9 a.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU

9 a.m.: Florida at Texas A&M ESPN

9 a.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska ESPN2

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at TCU Fox 28

9 a.m.: Iowa at Purdue FS1

Noon: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX

12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia CBS

12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Penn State at Indiana ABC

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas FS1

12:30 p.m.: UCF at Memphis ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State CBSSN

1 p.m.: Navy at Cincinnati EPNU

4 p.m.: Alabama at LSU ESPN

4 p.m.: Texas at Kansas State FS1

4 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State CBSSN

4 p.m.: Houston at SMU NFL

4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame NBC

4:30 p.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi State ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: James Madison at Louisville ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Florida State at Miami ABC

7:30 p.m.: California at USC ESPN

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State FS1

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf

Noon: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf

Golf, women’s

8 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Colorado at Columbus NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh Root

Soccer, men’s

8 a.m.: Fulham vs. Manchester City USA

10:30 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Everton NBC

1 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 100.7-FM

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM / 1080-AM / 92.5-FM / 105.3-FM

12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Prince George at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

