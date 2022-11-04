On the Air
Nov. 4, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:29 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
12:30 p.m.: Qualifying: Cup Series Championship USA
3 p.m.: Xfinity: Championship Race Phoenix USA
Baseball, World Series
5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at New York NBATV
7 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix NBATV / Root+
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Air Force at Army CBS
9 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Charlotte CBSSN
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern ABC
9 a.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU
9 a.m.: Florida at Texas A&M ESPN
9 a.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska ESPN2
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at TCU Fox 28
9 a.m.: Iowa at Purdue FS1
Noon: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX
12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia CBS
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Penn State at Indiana ABC
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas FS1
12:30 p.m.: UCF at Memphis ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State CBSSN
1 p.m.: Navy at Cincinnati EPNU
4 p.m.: Alabama at LSU ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas at Kansas State FS1
4 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State CBSSN
4 p.m.: Houston at SMU NFL
4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame NBC
4:30 p.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: James Madison at Louisville ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Florida State at Miami ABC
7:30 p.m.: California at USC ESPN
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State FS1
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf
Noon: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf
Golf, women’s
8 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Colorado at Columbus NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh Root
Soccer, men’s
8 a.m.: Fulham vs. Manchester City USA
10:30 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Everton NBC
1 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 100.7-FM
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM / 1080-AM / 92.5-FM / 105.3-FM
12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Prince George at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.