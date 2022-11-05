Difference makers: Washington State’s Nakia Watson, offensive line dominant in win over Stanford

Nakia Watson

Washington State’s starting running back returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and had the best day of his career. The junior spearheaded WSU’s offense, totaling 166 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Watson broke off a 65-yard run on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage and scored from 41 yards out late in the second quarter to put WSU up by 35 points.

Francisco Mauigoa

The middle linebacker led the way for WSU’s turnover-forcing defense, recording two of the Cougars’ four forced fumbles. Mauigoa produced the day’s top defensive highlight, stripping the ball away from Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels midway through the second quarter. WSU safety Jaden Hicks scooped up the loose ball and raced back 17 yards for a touchdown to extend the Cougars’ lead to 28-7.

The offensive line

WSU’s big men up front had received a fair amount of criticism throughout the season. They weren’t opening many lanes in the run game and they had struggled to protect quarterback Cameron Ward, who came into the game having absorbed more sacks (30) than any Pac-12 quarterback. But WSU’s O-linemen played “by far their best game,” coach Jake Dickert said. The Cougars didn’t allow a sack and registered a season-high 306 rushing yards. WSU played well in the trenches in the second half despite missing its most consistent offensive lineman in left tackle Jarrett Kingston, who sustained a lower-body injury in the second quarter. The Cougars moved some pieces around and stayed steady.

Moment of the game





The Cougars set the tone almost immediately. On the second play from scrimmage, running back Watson raced through a wide gap at the line and burst ahead for 65 yards, setting up a short touchdown catch – technically a run, because it was behind the line of scrimmage – from Leyton Smithson. WSU forced a three-and-out on Stanford’s first possession, and the Cougars’ offense was unstoppable early. WSU piled up over 200 yards across its first three drives and took a 21-0 lead at the 6:27 mark of the first quarter.