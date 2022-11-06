Business beat

Aerospace

The Inland Northwest Aerospace Consortium has added two new board members, Al French and Chris Henjum. French is an architect and serves as a Spokane County Commissioner with more than 30 years of experience in business and business development. Henjum is the founder and president of Hydrafab Northwest Inc., a metal manufacturing company that serves the aerospace, biotech and alternative energy industries.

Education

Dr. Darin P. Eckart has been named assistant clinical dean for Spokane by the University of Washington School of Medicine. Eckart will help develop increased clinical opportunities for students during the clinical portion of their medical education.