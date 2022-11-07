The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 24° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E

Fall color

Kat Skye Wagner, along with her daughter, Nora Skye Wagner, and dog Skye, pass a tire swing during a walk around the fall colors and leaves of Corbin Park on Wednesday. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Kat Skye Wagner, along with her daughter, Nora Skye Wagner, and dog Skye, pass a tire swing during a walk around the fall colors and leaves of Corbin Park on Wednesday. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Liz Kishimoto lizk@spokesman.com(509) 459-5402
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in A&E