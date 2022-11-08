Washington records
Nov. 8, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:06 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jason R. Warren and Joshua J. Latkowski, both of Spokane.
Joshua W. McClure and Care E. Wilde, both of Spokane.
Ahmed F. S. Ahmed, of Magnolia, Texas, and Kamar S. Alsamerraey, of Spokane.
Levi M. Steele and Shantelle M. Bell, both of Spokane Valley.
Brianna L. Harmon and Carlee A. Bays, both of Spokane.
Erik M. Nelson, of Tacoma, and Ellen K. Reuter, of Spokane.
Ceri L. Palk and Victoria G. E. Duncan, both of Spokane.
Andrew T. Vincent and Stasha G. Brooks, both of Seattle.
Bryce J. Boswell and Lydia C. Craw, both of Rexburg, Idaho.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Patrick Fannin v. Providence Health and Services Washington, medical malpractice.
Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Joseph F. Carson, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Mary Trevey v. Cynthia Stramiello, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Georgianna Anderson v. Dylan Timpani, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Park Tower Senior Housing LP v. Jennifer M. Bowman, restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Rebecca L. Griffith, restitution of premises.
Spokane Housing Authority v. Victoria Ermine, restitution of premises.
Steel Icon RIV LLC v. Tonya M. Maki, restitution of premises.
US Bank National Association v. John T. Hogard, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Bernard Kronschnabel, money claimed owed.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Michael Willard, money claimed owed.
Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Amber Wickware, restitution of premises.
Rustic Ridge LLC v. Tina Bernal, restitution of premises.
Bowman Family Revocable Trust v. Sunny Glasscock, restitution of premises.
North Spokane RV Campground LLC v. Marty White, complaint for breach of contract and damages.
Deborah and Steven Farnsworth v. City of Liberty Lake, complaint.
Luke and Sheryl Smart v. Jomo “Everett” Reed, Mr. and Mrs. Handyman Services and Design LLC, complaint.
Ron Bounds v. Washington Department of Corrections, personal injury claim.
Rickey Daniels v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for underinsured motorist benefits.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Ryman, Gregory S. and Christine R.
Groth-Gregg, Nita L. and Gregg, Steven E.
Shackelford, Carey L. and Zanzori, Itia
Roullier, Roni J. and Christopher
Erickson, Justice A. and Lane, Jana M.
Guthrie Lewis, Danyon and Burns, Mickenzie
Witzel, Blake and Kara
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Jacob T. Savidge, 27; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and second-degree identity theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Matthew J. Bravo, 21; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.
Peter Bronsa, 35; $350 fine, 184 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault.
Obten Clement, 39; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Courtney D. Hall, 28; 23 days in jail, theft.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Dalen A. Smith, 33; 87 days in jail, false statement.
Koltyn T. Wanner, 23; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.