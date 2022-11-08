Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason R. Warren and Joshua J. Latkowski, both of Spokane.

Joshua W. McClure and Care E. Wilde, both of Spokane.

Ahmed F. S. Ahmed, of Magnolia, Texas, and Kamar S. Alsamerraey, of Spokane.

Levi M. Steele and Shantelle M. Bell, both of Spokane Valley.

Brianna L. Harmon and Carlee A. Bays, both of Spokane.

Erik M. Nelson, of Tacoma, and Ellen K. Reuter, of Spokane.

Ceri L. Palk and Victoria G. E. Duncan, both of Spokane.

Andrew T. Vincent and Stasha G. Brooks, both of Seattle.

Bryce J. Boswell and Lydia C. Craw, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Patrick Fannin v. Providence Health and Services Washington, medical malpractice.

Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Joseph F. Carson, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Mary Trevey v. Cynthia Stramiello, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Georgianna Anderson v. Dylan Timpani, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Park Tower Senior Housing LP v. Jennifer M. Bowman, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Rebecca L. Griffith, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Victoria Ermine, restitution of premises.

Steel Icon RIV LLC v. Tonya M. Maki, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. John T. Hogard, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Bernard Kronschnabel, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Michael Willard, money claimed owed.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Amber Wickware, restitution of premises.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Tina Bernal, restitution of premises.

Bowman Family Revocable Trust v. Sunny Glasscock, restitution of premises.

North Spokane RV Campground LLC v. Marty White, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Deborah and Steven Farnsworth v. City of Liberty Lake, complaint.

Luke and Sheryl Smart v. Jomo “Everett” Reed, Mr. and Mrs. Handyman Services and Design LLC, complaint.

Ron Bounds v. Washington Department of Corrections, personal injury claim.

Rickey Daniels v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for underinsured motorist benefits.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ryman, Gregory S. and Christine R.

Groth-Gregg, Nita L. and Gregg, Steven E.

Shackelford, Carey L. and Zanzori, Itia

Roullier, Roni J. and Christopher

Erickson, Justice A. and Lane, Jana M.

Guthrie Lewis, Danyon and Burns, Mickenzie

Witzel, Blake and Kara

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jacob T. Savidge, 27; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and second-degree identity theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Matthew J. Bravo, 21; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Peter Bronsa, 35; $350 fine, 184 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault.

Obten Clement, 39; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Courtney D. Hall, 28; 23 days in jail, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dalen A. Smith, 33; 87 days in jail, false statement.

Koltyn T. Wanner, 23; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree possession of stolen property.