49 Degrees North announces Friday opening; other resorts not far behind

49 Degrees North is leading the opening day charge after announcing they’ll roll the lifts Friday.

The resort will be open Friday through Sunday and plans to run the Northern Spirit Express (Chair 1), Payday (Chair 3), the Sunrise Quad (Chair 5) and the Gold Fever Conveyor from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. each day.

Other area resorts are looking to open in the next weeks.

Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Resort is hoping to open on Dec. 3.

Meanwhile in Idaho, Schweitzer plans to open Nov. 25; Lookout Pass expects to open Saturday or Nov. 18 (stay tuned Thursday for an announcement) snow depending; and Silver Mountain plans to open Nov. 25.