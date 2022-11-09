The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 26° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

49 Degrees North announces Friday opening; other resorts not far behind

Nov. 9, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:28 a.m.

Snowmaking machines as seen at 49 Degrees North on Nov. 18, 2021. (Eli Francovich/The Spokesman-Review)
Snowmaking machines as seen at 49 Degrees North on Nov. 18, 2021. (Eli Francovich/The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

49 Degrees North is leading the opening day charge after announcing they’ll roll the lifts Friday

The resort will be open Friday through Sunday and plans to run the Northern Spirit Express (Chair 1), Payday (Chair 3), the Sunrise Quad (Chair 5) and the Gold Fever Conveyor from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. each day.

Other area resorts are looking to open in the next weeks.

Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Resort is hoping to open on Dec. 3. 

Meanwhile in Idaho, Schweitzer plans to open Nov. 25Lookout Pass expects to open Saturday or Nov. 18 (stay tuned Thursday for an announcement) snow depending; and Silver Mountain plans to open Nov. 25

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors