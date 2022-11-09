Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher R. Wright and Alyssa T. Huynh, both of Cheney.

Dustin B. Evenson and Madison T. Kline, both of Spokane Valley.

Rogelio R. Garcia and Asheley S. Spears Guillen, both of Spokane.

Benjamin C. Schwartz and Andrea D. Wendt, both of Spokane.

Jeffery W. Halfhide and Phebe M. Dawson, both of Spokane.

Kaylob R. Kelly, of Spokane and Dacey L. Else, of Nine Mile Falls.

Jotham Bado and Charity G. Bradeen, both of Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

Richard G. Brodrick, of Deer Park, and Pamela S. Southerland, of Mead.

Steven M. Bauman, of Mica, and Meaghan B. Bond, of Mont Laurier, Canada.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

University South and East Apartments v. Jennifer Stephens, restitution of premises.

Cameron M. Kjeldgaard v. Reggie Gregerson, restitution of premises.

Timothy R. Hill v. Stayce R. Morris, restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Ricky Grayer, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Sara Kennedy, money claimed owed.

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Karen Forrest, restitution of premises.

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Brenda Stover, restitution of premises.

Robert Davis v. Jason Hadley, restitution of premises.

Michelle S. Klein Phay v. Emily J. Stumbough, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

William C. Mann v. Farmers Insurance Co., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Jade Taylor v. Restorative Therapies Co., complaint for personal injuries and product liability.

John Lee v. Andrei Zgherea, complaint for personal injuries.

Parr Lumber Company v. CDB Construction Inc., Jeremy Tikka and Old Republic Surety Company, complaint.

Joel Sacks, State of Washington Department of Labor and Industries and Brandon Clark v. Randy and Carolyn Gallion, complaint for damages and other relief.

Ferda LLC v. Kara G. Beseler and Mackenzie B. Trzil, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jordan, Nicole C. and Joseph S.

Weatherbee, Wendy J. and Randy K.

Woodworth, Tessa K. and Lopez, Luis A., Jr.

Bower, Patrick E. and Cassandra M.

Moores, Maylynn J. and Jamin A.

Green, Diana L. and Jack K.

Saulyte, Donna and Bokovnia, Antonina N.

Legal separations granted

Williams, Lee F. and Pamela S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Christopher L. Stevens, 36; seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Christopher M. Bastrom, 33; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Travis H. Bertholf, 50; one month in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Jessica L. Belbin, also known as Jessica L. Claxton, Jessica L. Cooper, Jessica L. Perkins, Jessica L. Steen and Jessica L. Van Eyk, 52; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Donald W. Higby-Hollingsworth, III, 25; $175 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Terry R. Reifer, Jr., 20; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Lauren J. Morris, 35; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and violation of order.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jay M. Sharpe, 77; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Elijah B. Campbell, 31; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Joseph N. Shorts, 47; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Matthew M. Munoz, 33; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Saul S. Durkee, 32; $1,197.48 in restitution, 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault and being found guilty of possession of an incendiary device and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael T. Chamberlain, 56; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Danial L. Comeslast, 43; 56 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, protection order violation and malicious mischief.

Paul J. Conley, 27; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan R. Crisler, 30; 77 days in jail, three counts of no-contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Leanna L. Hill, 34; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Trevon L. Kelly, 23; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.

Xavier E. Mitchell, 23; 53 days in jail, displaying a weapon.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Derek N Sczenski, three days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Gilmor T. K. Sofa, 38; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, no-contact order violation.