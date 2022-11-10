Phantogram will play Saturday at the Knitting Factory

“Ceremony” is an audacious title for anything in the synth-driven alternative rock world. One of New Order’s greatest songs bears the same name. However, Phantogram decided to go with the same moniker with the release of its latest album, “Ceremony” and it’s fine.

It worked out for the Replacements when the Minneapolis band had the guts to name their breakthrough album “Let It Be,” and so it goes for Phantogram.

Phantogram’s fourth project is stylish, atmospheric and melancholy. At times the tunes crafted by vocalist-keyboardist Sarah Barthel and guitarist-vocalist Josh Carter are hypnotic.

The 11 tracks are melodic, dramatic and provocative. The booming trip hop beats, the rhythms, which propel the songs and some cool samples are some of the highlights but Barthel’s vocals steal the show.

Phantogram, which will perform Saturday at the Knitting Factory, is a powerful live act. The dynamic tandem deliver tracks from each of its four albums.