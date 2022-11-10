State football preview: Four Greater Spokane League teams take title aspirations into first round of state

There were those across the state media landscape this season who predicted a down year for Greater Spokane League football.

Yet here we are for the first round of state this weekend with one 4A, two 3A and one 2A team from the GSL qualified for the round of 16.

It’s the usual suspects for the most part but with retooled and revamped lineups, even from the beginning of the season for some.

Regardless how the first round of state goes, it was another banner year for the league.

And the region also has plenty of representation in the smaller classifications with several games in local stadiums.

4A

(10) Gonzaga Prep (8-2) at (7) Kamiakin (7-2): 2 p.m. Saturday at Lampson Stadium, Kennewick. There’s no confusion as to what each of these offenses want to do. The Bullpups want to control the clock and run it mostly between the tackles with the occasional counter or pass to keep defenses honest. The Braves want to take advantage of their playmakers on the outside.

G-Prep, which hopes to reach a quarterfinal for the second season in a row, is led by a stable of running backs – any of four could go for 100 yards on a given day. Senior QB JoJo Shortell and receiver Bo Howell (16 catches, seven TDs) have developed a chemistry for the deep ball.

Kamiakin’s leaders are QB Carter Poland and wideout Gabe Tahir, and they’ll try to keep the Bullpups’ defense on the run.

3A

(11) Stanwood (8-1) at (6) Mt. Spokane (9-1): 6 p.m. Friday at Union Stadium. The Wildcats reached a quarterfinal last season but returned just one starter from that team this year, which is probably why it took until November for them to get ranked. After beating Gonzaga Prep and Mead in consecutive weeks, they finished the season at No. 6.

Mt. Spokane can beat teams in lots of ways, starting with strong-armed QB T.J. Haberman and outside threats Bode Gardner and Rece Schuerman. LB/RB Jackson Hale is an undersized but dramatic playmaker.

Stanwood will rely on large doses of tailback Ryder Bumgarner, who had nearly 200 carries for 2,063 yards with 22 touchdowns this season.

(12) Mead (8-2) at (5) Bellevue (7-2): noon Saturday. The Panthers return to the state bracket this year for the first time since 2018 when they were still in 4A believing they still have unfinished business from last year, when they were bumped in the round of 32.

Mead’s defense has been stellar this season, allowing more than 14 points just twice, and led a 28-7 win over Timberline (Lacey) last week. The offense starts with QB Colby Danielson and back Colby Price, who got better and more involved with the offense as the season went along.

The Wolverines have two shutouts this season and haven’t given up more than two touchdowns in their past seven games, while the offense has scored more than 40 points in that same time.

2A

(11) West Valley (8-2) at (6) Anacortes (8-1): 6 p.m. Friday. The Eagles lost out on the playoffs last year in a three-way league tiebreaker but survived the experience this year to come away with the league’s bye to state.

West Valley’s offense is generated by Raesean Eaton’s legs and arm. He’s a physical dual-threat QB capable of going the distance on any play. He’s helped out by RB Judah Clark, a smaller but shifty back who is active in the passing game.

Anacortes had last week off as well and is led by brothers Brock Beaner (961 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and Brady Beaner.

1A

(15) Bellevue Christian (5-3) at (2) Lakeside (9-0): 1 p.m. Saturday at Union Stadium. The Eagles, ranked No. 2 by the media and seventh in RPI, made it to a quarterfinal last season and feel like they left something on the table. The key players are a year older.

QB Kole Hunsaker (27 total TDs) and RB Sadahiro Patterson (18 total TDs) are the main cogs on offense.

(12) Freeman (7-2) at (5) King’s (8-1): 6 p.m. Friday. The Scotties were bounced in the first round last season and got a tough first-round draw this year – King’s is No. 1 in RPI in 1A. Freeman two-way star Boen Phelps leads a stingy defense and keys the offense.

(14) Riverside (5-5) at (3) Nooksack Valley (7-1): 5 p.m. Saturday at Civic Stadium, Bellingham. The Rams return to the state playoffs for the second year in a row, surviving a crossover last week. They draw the Pioneers, No. 2 in RPI and No. 3 in the media poll.

2B

(9) River View (8-1) at (8) Liberty (7-2): 5 p.m. Saturday, Union Stadium. Winner gets No. 1 Napavine in a quarterfinal.

(4) Chewelah: Bye. Will play winner of (12) Kittitas/(5) Toledo in a quarterfinal.

1B

(10) Pomeroy (8-2) at (7) Wellpinit (9-1): 1 p.m. Saturday. Winner gets No. 2 Neah Bay in a quarterfinal.

(9) Almira/Coulee-Hartline (7-3) at (8) Naselle (6-2): 2 p.m. Saturday. Winner gets No. 1 Odessa in a quarterfinal.