WCC commissioner Gloria Nevarez leaving for Mountain West Conference

SAN DIEGO – West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is on the move, accepting the same position with the Mountain West Conference.

Nevarez, who has led the WCC since 2018, will assume her new role Jan. 1. Nevarez, 51, replaces Craig Thompson, who announced his retirement in September.

“The WCC is one of the premier conferences across collegiate athletics,” Nevarez said in a WCC release. “Vying for national titles is in the DNA of the WCC. I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished inside and outside of the competition arena and believe we have positioned the WCC well in the current NCAA landscape.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the WCC and work alongside an outstanding group of member institutions.”

The WCC is losing BYU to the Big 12 Conference after this season. Gonzaga, which declined to join the Mountain West in 2018, has had discussions with the Pac-12, Big 12 and Big East about a possible move.

The WCC has had a strong run during Nevarez’s tenure with Gonzaga reaching the 2021 national championship game and three teams advancing to March Madness last season. BYU’s men’s and women’s cross country programs each captured a national championship and Pepperdine men’s golf won the 2021 NCAA title.

The WCC also adopted the Russell Rule in 2020, requiring its schools to have a member of a traditionally underrepresented community in the finalist pool in searches for athletic director, senior administrator, head coach and assistant coaching positions.

“It is bittersweet to learn that Gloria Nevarez will be departing the West Coast Conference to become Commissioner of the Mountain West Conference,” said Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh, chair of the WCC presidents’ council. “While we are excited for the opportunity this provides her, our Conference will miss the tremendous leadership and stewardship Gloria has demonstrated in her time as our commissioner. Our member institutions and student-athletes have been victorious at the highest level competitively, and WCC member institutions continue to achieve increasing levels of academic success.”

McCulloh added that the WCC presidents’ council will “discuss the transition and consider the process for future leadership” at its regular meeting later this month.