Business beat
Sun., Nov. 13, 2022
Banking
SVN Cornerstone has hired three business brokers. Jordan Lester, who served as a broker’s assistant for three years with the company, graduated from Whitworth University with a degree in finance. Michael Thompson has been as part of the IT-logistics team for the past seven years. Omar Sadaoui has worked as the industrial, retail and office specialist with the company.
Entertainment
Katie Guarisco has been hired as the business administrator officer for the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. Guarisco graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in communications.
Health
Spencer Cutting has been hired at Kootenai Prosthetics and Orthotics as a certified orthotist. Cutting graduated from Walla Walla University with a degree in biology.
