Witness: Acquaintance shot woman’s fiancé after making comment during couple’s argument

Police arrested a 55-year-old man Friday suspected of shooting and wounding a man last week in downtown Spokane.

A woman told police that she and her fiancé were arguing Nov. 9 near the intersection of Pine Street and Short Avenue when her fiancé knocked a cellphone out of her hand.

That’s when Sammie L. Gilmore Jr. stepped out of his Dodge Durango SUV and told the woman something akin to “Step over here and I’ll bet he doesn’t bother you,” according to court documents.

The fiancé took offense and aggressively walked toward Gilmore, who has a felony criminal record.

Gilmore stepped away from the driver’s door and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the fiancé, then lowered the firearm, she told police.

She said her fiancé continued to aggressively walk toward Gilmore, who raised the gun and fired one round, striking him. Gilmore then drove off, she told police.

Court documents said the man was listed in critical condition last week. His status Tuesday was unclear.

The woman said that she and Gilmore previously lived in the same apartment complex. She told police she and Gilmore had limited contact over the years.

Spokane police arrested Gilmore without incident two days after the shooting at a Spokane Valley residence. Police said investigators recovered a firearm.

Gilmore has seven felony convictions, including second-degree assault and first-degree robbery. He is not allowed to possess a gun.

Gilmore made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Monday and is set for an arraignment next Tuesday.