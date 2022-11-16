Washington records
Wed., Nov. 16, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Ethan N. Buster and Ashley K. McBride, both of Spokane.
Cameron C. Lind and Kayla E. Tapp, both of Spokane Valley.
Eduard Honchuk, of Federal Way, Wash., and Alina Kushnir, of Spokane Valley.
Jon O. Bransford and Tina R. Reynolds, both of Spokane.
Gidgette G. Gonzales and Monica N. Ellis, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Tyler J. Riggs and Mallory A. Martin, both of Spokane.
William M. Colson and Kayla S. Randall, both of Spokane.
Robin L. Schuh, of Spokane, and Ruth A. Welker, of Nine Mile Falls.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
University Village Apartment LLC v. Brennan Holloway, restitution of premises.
Cory E. Fachar v. Christina Madison, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
U. S. Back National Association v. Frank W. Chase, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Ryan Mulvey, money claimed owed.
Patricia Bergstrom v. Mark Forsythe, restitution of premises.
Janet E. Veltri v. Kyna S. Cartee, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Logan and Erika Wood v. Bradley Lawn Care, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Waligora, Paul and Haley
Maxwell-Noah, Cailey J. and Noah, David W.
Demello, Regan and Baumgardner, Sharon
Dumas, Jennifer M. and Mark L.
Geisler, Danielle M. and Cody J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Darrell W. Baham, 57; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register a sex/kidnap offender.
Shawn R. Smith, 30; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Judge Tony Hazel
Michael J. Clute, 52; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Warren D. Aker, 48; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, reckless burning.
Joshua O. Barber, 30; 30 days in jail converted to 10 days of community service, fourth-degree assault.
Kia O. M. Bocook, 24; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Faith A. Clancy, 38; 36 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Tiffany R. Comer, 36; five days in jail, reckless driving.
Jered R. Y. Fullen, 41; 20 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, interfering with pedestrian traffic.
Jesus M. Guerena, 27; eight days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Ricardo B. Mondragon, 38; 19 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Nora I. Reynolds, 58; 14 days in jail, theft.
Christopher A. Stafford, 38; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer a title within 45 days.
