Business beat

Health

Annie Petit-Homme has been hired as a nurse practitioner for Providence Oncology and Hematology.

Petit-Homme has specialized training and education in oncology.

Lisa Shawen has been hired as a nurse practitioner for Providence Oncology and Hematology.

Shawen had been an oncology nurse for more than nine years before completing her Master of Science in nursing from Gonzaga University.

Honors

MultiCare physicians Dr. Matt Hollon, Dr. Meghan Roberts and Dr. Rachel Safran have been recognized by the Washington Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

Hollon received the Laureate award for 2022, recognizing his commitment to excellent conduct.

Roberts received the Hospitalist of year award for excellence in clinical skills.

Safran received the golden apple award for her contributions to medical education.