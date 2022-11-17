Woman killed in Browne’s Addition apartment fire identified by medical examiner

A woman killed in a fire in Browne’s Addition last week has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner’s office said 42-year-old Elizabeth Burkland died of smoke inhalation at an apartment building at 2318 W. Pacific Ave. Her death was ruled accidental.

Investigators discovered discarded smoking materials and evidence of cooking in the area where the fire originated, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.

A neighbor on the same block reported a “really strong chemical smell” to 911 at about 3:10 a.m. and said she heard what she believed was an argument, a woman crying and someone falling over, according to a fire department release.

Firefighters responded and saw heavy fire on the back of the apartment building, the release said.

Police found Burkland in cardiac arrest and pulled her from the apartment. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate her while other crews extinguished the fire.

The flames were confined mainly to the apartment unit and put out within 25 minutes. One longtime resident of the building said the fire displaced all of the occupants living in the eight units.