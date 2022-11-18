Spokane-based technology solutions provider Black Pearl Managed Services changes name
Nov. 18, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:01 p.m.
Spokane-based technology solutions provider Black Pearl Managed Services has changed its name to Aikido Technology Services, the company announced this week.
The company, founded in 2020 as a part of Black Pearl Holdings, provides IT, cloud and cybersecurity services, data backup and recovery and help desk support to small businesses.
Aikido is derived from the Japanese language and can be translated as “the way of harmonizing the spirit,” according to the company.
“Aikido embodies our mission,” Crystal Evans, Aikido’s CEO, said in a statement. “We unite with our clients, serving as an extension of their team, to provide security and peace of mind using a preventative and proactive approach.”
Aikido operates an office at 25 W. Cataldo Ave., Suite D in Spokane.
