California tech company Cloudflare to lay off more than 1,000 workers, cites AI

By Queenie Wong Los Angeles Times

Cloudflare is laying off 20% of its staff, the latest technology company to announce big cuts as it uses more artificial intelligence-powered tools.

The San Francisco web performance and cybersecurity company said it was getting rid of 1,100 people.

“The way we work at Cloudflare has fundamentally changed,” Chief Executive Matthew Prince and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Zatlyn told employees in an e-mail. “We don’t just build and sell AI tools and platforms. We are our own most demanding customer.”

It is the latest tech company this week to announce massive layoffs as tech workers embrace the use of AI agents to perform tasks such as generating code more quickly. Coinbase said Tuesday that it would cut 14% of its workforce, or roughly 700 workers. PayPal is reportedly planning to slash 20% of its staff.

Other companies such as Meta, Block and Oracle have announced layoffs this year. From January to April, U.S. tech employers announced 85,411 job cuts, up 33% from the same period last year, outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said Thursday.

Cloudflare’s email, which was published on its blog, said that in the last three months, its use of AI has jumped more than 600%. Employees in various roles in engineering, HR, finance and marketing are running “thousands of AI agent sessions each day to get their work done,” and the company has to be “intentional” as it prepares for the “agentic AI era,” the email said.

Cloudflare executives added that the company is hoping to avoid further major layoffs.

“We are making these changes now because making smaller, repeated cuts or dragging a reorganization out over multiple quarters creates prolonged emotional uncertainty for employees and stalls our ability to build,” the email said.

The company estimates that severance and other restructuring will cost between $140 million and $150 million for 2026.

Cloudflare didn’t say how many of those cuts will be in its San Francisco office. The company has offices in other parts of the world, including Asia, Europe and the Middle East, according to its website.

As of December, Cloudflare had 5,156 employees.

Cloudflare announced job cuts the same day it reported its first-quarter earnings. The company’s revenue jumped 34% year-over-year to $639.8 million in the first quarter. It posted a net loss of $22.9 million.

But the company’s forecast for the second quarter fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Cloudflare projected revenue of $664 million to $665 million for the second quarter, which was lower than the $666 million Wall Street anticipated.

Cloudflare’s stock dropped roughly 18% to $209 per share in after-hours trading.