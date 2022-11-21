The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  World

A glittering welcome

Nov. 21, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:37 p.m.

Tourists enjoy an illuminated tunnel at Toyako Onsen hot springs resort. (Japan News-Yomiuri/Japan News-Yomiuri)
Washington Post
Japan News

TOYAKO, Hokkaido – Tourists arriving at Toyako Onsen in Hokkaido, Japan, are enjoying the welcome of an illuminated tunnel at the Nigiwai Hiroba space in the center of the hot springs resort, with twinkling green, blue, pink and other bulbs adding to the delight.

This annual winter tradition started in 2007, the year before the Group of Eight Hokkaido Toyako Summit was held, to commemorate the gathering. The Toyako Onsen Tourist Association sponsors the event.

The 76-yard-long, 51/2-yard-wide tunnel is decorated with approximately 400,000 lightbulbs. In the middle of the S-shaped tunnel, there is a photo spot with a dome 11 yards in diameter, where the 3D letters “TOYA” seem to float in the air.

Tourists can pose for photos while enjoying the glittering world of light. Admission is free.

