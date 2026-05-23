Tens of thousands march in Madrid to demand prime minister’s resignation

People take part in a rally organised by Spain’s far-right VOX party against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government, in Madrid, Spain, May 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel (Kacper Pempel)

Graham Keeley and Michael Gore Reuters

MADRID – At least seven police were injured in clashes with protesters, officials said, as tens of thousands of people marched through Madrid on ​Saturday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after a series of corruption scandals.

A small group of protesters ⁠tried to break through barriers around Sanchez’s residence during the rally ‌which was otherwise largely peaceful.

Police ​detained a group of masked people on the main road approaching the Moncloa Palace, where the Socialist leader lives with his family, images on Spanish ⁠television showed. Three people were arrested, ‌police said.

Demonstrators carried banners ‌marked with “Resignation of the socialist mafia” and other slogans, alongside scores of gold and ⁠red national flags in the “March for Dignity”, organised by the Spanish Civil Society association.

Leaders from ‌the opposition People’s Party ‌and the far-right Vox party also took part.

A Spanish court announced on Tuesday that former Spanish Socialist ⁠prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero was ​being investigated for ⁠allegedly ​leading an influence-peddling and money-laundering network, in another blow to the leftist government.

Zapatero, a key ally of the current prime minister, denied any ⁠wrongdoing.

Sanchez briefly considered resigning in April 2024 after a judge opened an investigation into his wife Begoña Gomez. ⁠He has publicly defended his family, saying the cases are politically motivated and driven by far-right opponents.

She denies any wrongdoing and a Spanish ⁠prosecutor last month asked the ‌investigating judge to close the ​case, which ‌was brought by far-right groups.

Organizers said 80,000 people ​took part in the protest. The Spanish government representative in Madrid put the number at about 40,000.