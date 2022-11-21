Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Sheldon J. Carpenter and Alexandra R. Messer, both of Spokane.

Ryan P. Mayeaux and Alexandra K. Manuele, both of Cusick.

Richard T. Smith and Katherine L. O’Connor, both of Spokane.

Joshua R. Godinez and Ruby E. Salazar, both of Spokane.

Robert E. Lee and Eileen Soldwedel, both of Rockford.

Maksym Yuzepchuk and Bohdana Prymachuk, both of Spokane.

Vitalii Karazhov and Inna Marcuk, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Michael Fruci v. Robert E. Carson, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. KC Kleinow, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Keti Sio, restitution of premises.

Sands Rents LLC v. Ronald Armstrong, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Conagher J. Morrell, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Christopher R. Brown, restitution of premises.

Angel Fiorini v. Cody Sauer, restitution of premises.

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Khajir Williams, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Lonny Hollis, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Tammy Lenz, restitution of premises.

Revere-2020 Building Owner LLC v. Samantha Dale, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Marilyn Stiner, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Trevonne Garry, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Alice Keju, money claimed owed.

Boyd David Bryner, Arc Security Integration, Inc. v. Arthur L. Krumm, Jr. and Ronald D. Peters, complaint for damages.

Truck Insurance Exchange Midcentury Insurance Company v. Great Floors LLC, Walla Walla Carpet One LLC, The Showroom II, et al., complaint for declaratory relief.

Jim Keyes v. Matthew and Carolyn Buck, Spokane Powersports Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Campa, Nicholas A. and Willow G. M.

Tracy, Desirae A. and Michael R.

Kirchmeier, Wanda E. and Elvise W.

Castro Weber, Marie E. and Beltran Castro, Carlos A.

Payne, Sarah and Jeremy

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Willie L. Barber, 34; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Charles J. Carpenter, 28; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, violation of order and third-degree malicious mischief.

Jayda Gardner, 18; 24 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Kevin T. Kismatali, 40; six months in jail with credit given for 95 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and violation of order.

James W. Peterschick, 40; $978.22 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Erik C. Weskamp, 36; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/forgery on a certificate of title.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Seanenthen S. Nice, 24; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Darick R. Porter, 40; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree burglary.

Brent Baughman, 35; $260 in restitution, 87 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Tony Hazel

Kurt V. Roylance, 57; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

Stephen J. Swaner, 40; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Matthew C. Leblanc, 29; 31 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Cedric I. Jones, 37; three months in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Michael P. Price

Sharise N. Griffen, 37; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Douglas J. Glendenning, Spokane Valley; debts of $46,380.

Bryce C. Landaker, Spokane; debts of $16,636.

Virginia C. Neil, Reardan; debts of $128,700.

Melvin T. and Rachel N. Parker, Riverside; debts of $130,146.

Bradley M. Telquist, Spokane; debts of $106,203.

Jodie J. Crawford and Pamela J. Ryan, Ford; debts of $81,649.

Eric and Cynthia Benedict, Deer Park; debts of $1,291,048.

Jacob and Cher Hoener, Chattaroy; debts of $879,408.

April N. Beekman, Spokane; debts of $62,391.

Rudolfo Valles Jr., Spokane; debts of $36,679.

David E. Epley II, Spokane; debts of $250,033.

Tavianicole G. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $53,797.

Wage-earner petitions

Patricia L. Daniels, Spokane Valley; debts of $97,272.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Carlos A. Barrios-Vazquez, 29; $250 fine, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Gabriel J. Archuletta, 32; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, six months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Quinn M. Brockman, 33; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Roy T. Denham, 38; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Dustin W. Fulfer, 28; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Richard Leland

Joseph N. Parras, 30; $692.70 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Julius N. Pulei, 57; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jordan R. Sanman, 38; $500 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Ashley A. Abuhl, 30; 90 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, fourth-degree assault, no-contact order violation and criminal solicitation.

Joshie Benjamin, 22; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Matthew O. Dyer, 23; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Daniel W. Inwood, 41; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, no-contact order violation.

Niklas G. Mankin, 31; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.