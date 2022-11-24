Washington records
Thu., Nov. 24, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Stephen R. Sherman and Margaret A. Camp, both of Spokane.
Kenneth J. McDonald and Margaret J. Nelson, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Yosef Yadin, restitution of premises.
Rockwood Property Management LLC v. Angelina X. Gonzalez, restitution of premises.
US Bank National Association v. Aaron R. Lockwood, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Trisha D. Stansbury, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Justin Darby, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Paige Giddings, money claimed owed.
Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Roby Bejang, restitution of premises.
Sompo America Insurance Co. v. Austin Baxter, property damages.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Brianne M. Rogers, money claimed owed.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Brooke E. Verwiel, money claimed owed.
Washington Trust Bank v. Elizabeth MacGregor, money claimed owed.
Gabriel Hebert v. Gregory Borg, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Carveth, Tamara and Norman W.
Plumb, Krisah B. and Clemenson, Jedidiah V.
McLean, Amber M. and Matthew A.
Guerena, Jenifer R. and Francisco A.
Glisson, Lorraine L. and Daniel V.
Fischbach, Cheyenne L. and Lee, Raphael J. C.
Hansen, Jason P. and Pamelle A.
Turner Kennedy, Danelle M. and Kennedy, Matthew T.
Melter, John and Sandra
Yochum, Tambra L. and Joel W.
Blackwood, Kathryn S. and Brian C.
Miller, Bailey and Charles
Hecker, Kristen J. and Aaron R.
Bailey, Donald E. and Chumari, Caroline
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Gary M. Gonwick, 45; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Skyler K. Todd, 37; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Robert S. Rehfeldt, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Frank R. Marusic, 32; 42 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Patrick Bokna, 37; 46 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Isaac A. Postlewait, 18; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault, protection order violation and malicious mischief.
Robert R. Richey, 32; one day in jail, three counts of no-contact order violation.
Devin D. Smith, 27; 103 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
George B. Stumph, 73; three days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Joseph L. Bates, 43; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, driving while intoxicated.
Samuel A. Doyon, 34; 120 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.
Anthony A. Donohew, Jr., 32; 90 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Jeffrey R. Smith
Bruce L. Barnes, 65; 81 days in jail, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Scott A. Hicks, 58; $1,245.50 fine, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Paul M. Kelly, 31; 75 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Donna Wilson
Jean P. Whitford, 40; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Janae A. Goodman, 36; 44 days in jail, no-contact order violation and protection order violation.
Makia K. Lund, 31; 40 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Tyren A. Vollenberg, 24; six days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Casey W. Blimka, 43; 16 days in jail, violation of harassment no contact order.
Trevor A. Conley, 29; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Kristopher M. Coleman, 41; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Philip G. Heckathorn, 44; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree malicious mischief.
Harlan L. Pelletier, 48; 10 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
