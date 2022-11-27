Developer plans two buildings in Spokane Valley

A developer is planning to build two commercial buildings that will potentially house office space in Spokane Valley.

Whipple Consulting Engineers, of Spokane Valley, submitted an environmental review to the Washington state Department of Ecology for the project, which will consist of a 44,800-square-foot building, an additional 25,600-square-foot structure and 136 parking spaces southwest of Marietta Avenue and Sullivan Road.

The buildings could accommodate 14 offices with approximately 70 employees slated to work on-site upon completion, according to the application.

Prospective tenants were not specified in the application.

The project is slated to break ground in the spring.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Robie Road LLC, whose principals are Dennis and Melissa Crapo, purchased the vacant 4-acre site for $827,640 in July 2021.

The Crapos own and operate Diamond Rock Construction Inc.

A grading permit for the site is under review by the city of Spokane Valley.

Renovation work for Hops N Drops

Plans are underway to convert a former Pizza Hut into Hops N Drops in north Spokane.

Hops N Drops CEO Kevin Eggen submitted a building permit application to the city to demolish the interior of the former 3,500-square-foot Pizza Hut at 9998 N. Newport Highway.

Eggen announced in September he purchased the building on Newport Highway and would be moving an existing Hops N Drops from 9265 N. Nevada St. to the new site when renovations are complete.

Colbert-based Kilgore Construction is the project contractor. Fusion Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the project.

Hops N Drops has 20 locations in Oregon, Colorado and Washington. It operates a location in Spokane Valley Mall, in addition to its Nevada Street establishment.

Loran Graham Co. renovating space in Flour Mill

Spokane-based Loran Graham Co. is planning to remodel four existing suites into offices in the Flour Mill.

Loran Graham filed a building permit application with the city to convert the suites on the upper level of the Flour Mill into a space for offices, a copy room, reception area, conference room, kitchen and lounge at 621 W. Mallon Ave.

Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction is the project contractor. Fusion Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the office space.

Loran Graham Co. is currently located at 601 W. Main Ave., Suite 1015 in downtown Spokane.

It describes itself as a faith-based investment and retirement planning firm.