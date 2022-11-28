Christmas Bureau: Books cost more, but options are plentiful for volunteers looking to select perfect gift

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

The Christmas Bureau will follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and Dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 13-15; 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Closed Sunday, Dec. 11.

While the Christmas Bureau toy buyers struggled this year with skyrocketing prices, limited inventory and shipping delays, the experience went more smoothly for the book buyers.

In addition to a toy, each child receives a book from the Christmas Bureau. Book-buying volunteer and former Volunteers of America Director Marilee Roloff said that while book prices were up this year, everything else went fairly well.

“Yes, prices were up some,” she said. “It just meant we had to be smarter.”

Roloff said she had it easier than the toy buyers, who are looking for the most popular toys while she has millions of books to choose from. She said she was also able to make several bulk purchases, which helped keep the cost down.

The only issue to crop up was the complete absence of the large Disney storybooks that Roloff typically buys. “Parents will be disappointed,” she said. “I know a lot parents really liked that.”

The focus is on purchasing a wide selection of books to appeal to kids of many ages, reading levels and interests. Roloff said volunteers also make it a point to buy books that reflect the diversity in the community so that each child can see themselves represented in a book.

“We try hard every year to have a good cross section of diversity, and I think we did good this year,” she said. “The Native American books seem to be more plentiful, which is nice.”

She’s eagerly anticipating the start of the Christmas Bureau on Dec. 8, where she will be helping parents of the youngest children select just the right book for their child. “There’s some beauties,” she said.

Donations

Every year a few Christmas Bureau donations come in after the final cutoff and are then applied to the next year’s fundraising effort. Others make their donations throughout the year. Donations received between January and September of this year total $26,778.78 toward the 2022 Christmas Bureau.

Northwest Farm Credit Services, of Spokane, donated $10,000. “2021 was another challenging year for many organizations still feeling the effects of the lingering pandemic,” wrote Heidi Whitman, director of marketing and public relations. “Northwest Farm Credit Services was fortunate to have a good financial year and, as a result, we are pleased to provide you with a little extra support to begin the new year. We hope this special gift brings you joy to start the new year. Thank you for the services you provide to our community.”

James Brasch donated $5,000. Dupree Building Specialties, of Spokane, gave $4,000. The Clarence Colby Memorial Fund, of Spokane, donated $1,834.78. The Dennis and Norma Jean Hanson Foundation donated $1,000.

Rick Betts of Moss Adams LLP made three separate donations to the Christmas Bureau of $750, $212.50 and $487.50 during the year, for a total of $1,450.

Carolyn Santantonio, of Spokane, donated $1,000.

An anonymous donation of $500 was sent by UBS Financial Services. Gary Matthews and Nancy Mahoney, of Spokane Valley, gave $500 via the Innovia Foundation.

Dena Kaplan, of San Diego, donated $300. “This is in honor of my dad, Don Kelly, who loved making Christmas bright and happy for families of Spokane by volunteering every year with the Christmas Bureau,” she wrote.

Bruce Howard, of Spokane, gave $250. The Alpha Nu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa donated $200 for books. The group’s mission is to support students from the Cheney and Medical Lake school districts, wrote Treasurer Bridie Riddick. “Our hope is that this small contribution will assist in getting services and resources to our students in this challenging year,” she wrote.

Barbara Augusta gave $100 via Schwab Charitable. Peggy Gazette, of Spokane, sent $100 via Schwab Charitable. Bonnie Nelson, of Spokane, gave $100. “Thank you for doing another great year for all of those needing some help having a Merry Christmas,” she wrote.

Robert and Sherrie Stradley, of Spokane, Valley, donated $100. Dennis Pollock, of Spokane, sent $100.

Anne Franke, of Spokane, sent $84. Edward and Susan Leach, of Coeur d’Alene, gave $50. Molly Hannan, of Spokane, donated $50.

Bonnie Nelson, of Spokane, sent $25 “in memory of Richard Lyons, who passed away Dec. 8.”

Judith Horton, of Coeur d’Alene, made seven separate donations of $5.