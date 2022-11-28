First Friday is 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, unless otherwise noted.

Chase Gallery – “Molecular Dances, Art Romances,” an exhibition by the Community School students who engaged with chemistry concepts through poetry and art, 4-7 p.m., 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 321-9614.

Clay Connection – Hand painted ceramic pieces and multi-media art by Teresa Sadler; music by Dan Gore and Kent Riggs, 714 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 747-6171.

Craftsman Cellars – Watercolor paintings of the Inland Northwest by Gloria Fox; music by Dave McRae, 6-8 p.m., 1194 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 413-2434.

Empower Aesthetics – Multi-medium works of horses and wildlife by Jenai Davis; acrylic and resin works by Gail Davis, 4-8 p.m., 525 W. Sprague Ave.

Express Employment Professionals – Works by Chuck Harmon and Gayle Havercroft, 331 W. Main Ave. (509) 747-6011.

Gander and Ryegrass – Paintings and prints by Travis Chapman, 404 W Main Ave., 9:30-10:30 p.m. (509) 315-4613.

Liberty Gallery – Paintings of impressionistic landscapes by LR Montgomery, 7-11 p.m., Historic Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington St. (509) 385-2369.

Lumen High School –Artwork and mixed media on display and for purchase, 718 W. Riverside Ave., second and third floors. (509) 606-7888

Marmot Art Space – Paintings and sculpture by Juan Alonso-Rodriguez, 1202 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 270-5804.

Pottery Place Plus – Mediums from chalk pastel to acrylics and watercolors by Mary Pat Kanaley, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

River City Brewing – Works by various artists, 121 S. Cedar St. (509) 413-2388.

Saranac Art Project – Small Works Show and Sale by various artists, 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 954-5458.

Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery – Ninth annual group invitational with over 150 ceramic cups from all over the country, 115 S. Adams St. (509) 863-9904.

Terrain Gallery – “Remote,” a collection of works exploring experiences during COVID lockdowns by Shantell Jackson, Heather Berndt and Stefani Rossi, 628 N. Monroe St.