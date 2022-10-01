Live updates: Washington State hosts Cal, looking to rebound from last week’s collapse
Sat., Oct. 1, 2022
Pregame
Last week was almost a game to remember for Washington State. It quickly turned into a game to forget.
After Cougily coughing up a 12-point lead late in the fourth quarter during a 44-41 loss to Oregon last Saturday, the Cougars (3-1, 0-1) host the California Golden Bears (3-1, 1-0) at 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. The Cougars are 4½-point favorites.
Despite the loss, WSU looked strong against the Ducks and during a win over Wisconsin on Sept. 10. They also edged FCS-rival Idaho in the opener and handled Colorado State, who is one of the worst FBS teams in the country.
The Golden Bears are coming off a 49-31 win over visiting Arizona, where they amassed 599 total yards behind a career day from running back Jaydn Ott.
Ott rushed 19 times for 274 yards in the win over Arizona. Quarterback Jack Plummer – a summertime transfer from Purdue – completed 18 of 28 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
Cal also has wins over FCS UC Davis, 34-13, and UNLV, 20-14. The Golden Bears lone loss came at Notre Dame, when a potentially-tying hail mail fell off the chest of a receiver in the endzone.
Both teams are one of eight Pac-12 schools with a 3-1 or better record.
A win would again put the Cougars in discussion for a AP Poll Top 25 ranking ahead of another primetime spot in Week 6 at No. 6 USC.
Players to watch
California’s true freshman running back Jaydn Ott is third in the NCAA with 8.3 yards per carry. He has won three Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards, though a majority of his stats were tallied in a win over Arizona last week.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henely has a growing gap in his team-high for tackles (38) and tackles for loss (8.5). He is tied for No. 4 in the country in tackles for loss.
Series history
California has dominated the all-time series against Washington State with a 49-29-5 record.
The two teams have traded wins in the past six meetings and the Golden Bears have won 12 of 16 games sine 2005. Last year the Cougars won 21-6 in Berkley, California with Nick Rolovich still as head coach.
Cal last won in Pullman on Oct. 4, 2014 when the Cougars fell 60-59. WSU held a 52-41 lead entering the fourth quarter and kicker Quentin Breshears missed a go-ahead 19-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining. Connor Halliday threw for 734 yards and six touchdowns in defeat.
Team stats
Individual leaders
