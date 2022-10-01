Live updates: Washington State hosts Cal, looking to rebound from last week’s collapse

From staff reports

Pregame

Last week was almost a game to remember for Washington State. It quickly turned into a game to forget.

After Cougily coughing up a 12-point lead late in the fourth quarter during a 44-41 loss to Oregon last Saturday, the Cougars (3-1, 0-1) host the California Golden Bears (3-1, 1-0) at 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. The Cougars are 4½-point favorites.

Despite the loss, WSU looked strong against the Ducks and during a win over Wisconsin on Sept. 10. They also edged FCS-rival Idaho in the opener and handled Colorado State, who is one of the worst FBS teams in the country.

The Golden Bears are coming off a 49-31 win over visiting Arizona, where they amassed 599 total yards behind a career day from running back Jaydn Ott.

Ott rushed 19 times for 274 yards in the win over Arizona. Quarterback Jack Plummer – a summertime transfer from Purdue – completed 18 of 28 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Cal also has wins over FCS UC Davis, 34-13, and UNLV, 20-14. The Golden Bears lone loss came at Notre Dame, when a potentially-tying hail mail fell off the chest of a receiver in the endzone.

Both teams are one of eight Pac-12 schools with a 3-1 or better record.

A win would again put the Cougars in discussion for a AP Poll Top 25 ranking ahead of another primetime spot in Week 6 at No. 6 USC.

Players to watch

California’s true freshman running back Jaydn Ott is third in the NCAA with 8.3 yards per carry. He has won three Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards, though a majority of his stats were tallied in a win over Arizona last week.

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henely has a growing gap in his team-high for tackles (38) and tackles for loss (8.5). He is tied for No. 4 in the country in tackles for loss.

If you don’t know, now you know.



Jaydn Ott 𝗜𝗦 the freaking man. pic.twitter.com/FulEAfAHZS — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 30, 2022

The top QBs in the red zone this season🔥 pic.twitter.com/rXTnt29TWp — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2022

Series history

California has dominated the all-time series against Washington State with a 49-29-5 record.

The two teams have traded wins in the past six meetings and the Golden Bears have won 12 of 16 games sine 2005. Last year the Cougars won 21-6 in Berkley, California with Nick Rolovich still as head coach.

Cal last won in Pullman on Oct. 4, 2014 when the Cougars fell 60-59. WSU held a 52-41 lead entering the fourth quarter and kicker Quentin Breshears missed a go-ahead 19-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining. Connor Halliday threw for 734 yards and six touchdowns in defeat.

WSU and Cal react after WSU missed a field goal to be defeated by Cal during the second half of a college football game on Friday, Oct 3, 2014 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. Cal won the game 60-59. (Tyler Tjomsland)

Team stats

Scoring WSU (3-1) Cal (3-1) Points Per Game 30 30 Points Allowed Per Game 20.5 20.5 Total Yards 372.3 420 Yards Passing 275.5 243.8 Yards Rushing 96.8 176.3 Yards Allowed 386.8 382.3 Pass Yards Allowed 274.3 249.8 Rush Yards Allowed 112.5 132.5

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Cameron Ward (WSU) 104-151 1,102 10 5 Jack Plummer (Cal) 85-139 975 8 2 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Nakia Watson (WSU) 48 260 2 Jaydn Ott (Cal) 56 463 4 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Donovan Ollie (WSU) 24 263 2 Jeremiah Hunter (Cal) 21 305 2

Game preview

