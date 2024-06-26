Salt Lake City safety Charger Doty commits to WSU over offers from Iowa State, G5 schools

PULLMAN – Washington State knocked off a Power 4 foe for the services of its latest pledge.

That would be three-star safety Charger Doty, a product of the Salt Lake City area, who turned down an offer from Iowa State to become a Cougar, becoming the 13th member of WSU’s class of 2025.

After an amazing Official Visit and long talks with my family I am blessed and excited to announce that I have committed to @WSUCougarFB !! Thank you @CoachDickert, @CoachMalone18, and the rest of the staff for believing in me! Let’s go to Work!! #GOCOUGS #ZZUcollar25 🐾‼️ pic.twitter.com/kjVZFke1Tn — Charger Doty (@ChargerDoty) June 26, 2024

Doty, who shared the news on Wednesday evening, is the third safety in the class and fourth defensive back overall. A standout at Bingham High in South Jordan, Utah, Doty also turned down offers from UNLV, Utah State, Hawaii, Air Force, Dartmouth and Yale.

A 6-foot, 190-pound prospect, Doty registered five interceptions, three passes defended and 48 total tackles last season for a Bingham team that fell in the second round of last fall’s Utah 6A football playoffs. Doty also logged one tackle for loss as a junior, and on offense, he caught one pass for 16 yards.

“Known for his exceptional instincts and ability to deliver crushing hits, Doty forces receivers to think twice before attempting to catch passes in his territory,” wrote Slinging The Pill Media, an outlet that covers Utah high school football. “His prowess extends to the run game, where he proves to be highly effective.”

Doty, who took his official visit to WSU at the beginning of the month, was primarily recruited by nickels and safeties coach Jordan Malone – who also led the charge in landing defensive back Ishmael Gibbs out of the Los Angeles area earlier this week.

Here is WSU’s class of 2025 as of Wednesday.

• Malijah Tucker, 3-star DL, Tumwater

• Jamar Searcy, 3-star ATH, Pittsburg, Calif.

• Charger Doty, three-star S, South Jordan, Utah

• Josiah Pratt, 3-star DL, Humble, Tex.

• Ishmael Gibbs, 3-star CB, West Hills, Calif.

• Jamarey Smith, 3-star S, Westlake Village, Calif.

• Noah Westbrook, 3-star WR, Corona, Calif.

• Lucan Amituani, 3-star edge, Elk Grove, Calif.

• Steele Pizzella, 3-star QB, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

• Aiden Knapke, 3-star S, Englewood, Colo.

• Luke Webb, 3-star edge, Camas, Wash.

• Austin Simmons, 3-star TE, Albany, Ore.

• Sean Embree, 3-star WR, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.