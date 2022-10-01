Whitworth quarterback Ryan Blair throws four TDs in win over Lewis & Clark 66-28

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Ryan Blair has settled in as Whitworth’s starting quarterback.

Making his third career start, Blair passed for 407 yards and four touchdowns to power the Pirates’ 66-28 drubbing of Lewis & Clark in both teams’ Northwest Conference opener on Saturday.

Blair, formerly a standout at Mead High, completed 29 of 34 passes, and he spread the ball around to 11 receivers. Jet Uechi turned two of his three receptions into touchdowns and compiled 104 receiving yards, and Ethan Peloquin also topped the century mark with 100 yards on five catches.

Uechi’s 10-yard TD reception gave the Pirates (3-1 overall) a 28-14 lead, and he added a 47-yard touchdown to give Whitworth a 35-21 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Blair and Dillon Kuk connected on a 12-yard TD pass to send Whitworth into halftime with a 42-21 lead.

The Pirates scored the first 24 points of the second half to put the game out of reach.

Riley Morrison’s 3-yard touchdown reception from Blair gave the Pirates a 52-21 lead.

Luke Roberts provided Whitworth with a pair of 1-yard TD runs.

Cruz Montana led the Pioneers (2-1) with 165 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Lewis & Clark’s Elijah Washington ran for a team-high 112 yards on 10 carries.