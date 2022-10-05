Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael T. Semlacher and Myranda C. Ramirez, both of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Kyle E. Maddox and Tatiana N. Townsend, both of Spokane.

James F. Nelson, of Castle Dale, Utah, and Alice M. Millspaugh, of Moses Lake.

Felipe N. Gonzalez and Kassondra J. Gonzalez, both of Spokane.

Adam P. Burton and Karlyanna Kopra, both of Spokane.

Davyd Mararenko and Daryna Prach, both of Spokane.

James J. Blome, of Valleyford, and Megan A. Froman, of Spokane.

Marco A. Oviedo and Zoriana Oskalenko, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey W. Mill and Ashley R. Edwards, both of Spokane Valley.

Adrian J. C. Fillmore, of Spokane, and Tammy L. Rold, of Otis Orchards.

Hannel Rodriguez and Mishel A. Hilburn, both of Spokane.

Liam P. Parlange and Cayleigh A. McRaereichenbach, both of Spokane.

Damon A. Howell and Tamrit S. Grewal, both of Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska.

William L. Kleinknecht and Rebecca J. Haley, both of Spokane.

Omar E. Rubio and Margarita E. Torres, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew A. James and Ivey D. Gutierrez, both of Spokane Valley.

Colin H. Alexander and Amanda J. Dixon, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Moland Management Company v. Martha Lee, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Devin F. T. Kennedy, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Julie Elliott, restitution of premises.

Melissa Fennen v. Kimberly Alspaugh, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Jared Wilson v. Jodi Clausen, seeking quiet title.

Orrin and Betty Smith Trust v. James Clemens, restitution of premises.

Gates Living Trust v. Anthony Hombel, restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jason C. Ludovic, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Zachary Trejo, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Bella Tess LLC v. Stephanie Burcham, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Kara-Lyn L. Jenkins, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Isaac R. Garcia, money claimed owed.

Katelyn Rolicheck v. Dawn M. Brown, Spokane Midwives PLLC, et al., medical malpractice.

Sherwin-Williams Painting Co. v. Clifton’s Custom Painting LLC, money claimed owed.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Perrenoud Roofing Inc., property damages.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Cory Richards, money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Charles E. Hall, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Jose F. Galvan, money claimed owed.

Diane Baxter v. Morgan T. Ball, DMD, et al., complaint for damages for personal injury.

Pro Mechanical Services, Inc. v. Siemens Industry, Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gates, Darci J. and Tyler K.

Olson, Matthew J. and Lacey A.

Benson, Douglas R. and Kimberly K.

Hernandez, Ivan D. J. and Mitchell, Marlene D.

Jackson, Cynthia L. and Robert D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Mason H. Stephenson, also known as Mason H. Stevenson, 36; $500 in restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Matthew E. Stratton, 32; 27.75 in a prison-based alternative program, 27.75 of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Anthony W. Newkirk, 29; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ryan C. Lancaster, 49; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Lorrie B. Ferris, 40; $1,700 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joshua M. Boltz, 36; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Christopher C. Frantz, 23; 48 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief and two counts of no-contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Seanethen S. E. Nice, 24; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

David L. Andahl, 28; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, six months of probation, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Matthew S. Boniecki, 56; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Karl S. Christensen, 55; 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Brittany M. Gillespie, 30; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kendra R. Bendewald, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matthew R. Floyd, 32; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Donna J. McKee, 67; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.