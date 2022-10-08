Difference makers: Running backs Travis Dye, Jaylen Jenkis pace USC and Washington State offenses

Difference makers





Travis Dye

USC’s workhorse running back, formerly a standout tailback at Oregon, was asked to shoulder the load as quarterback Caleb Williams struggled through an inconsistent outing. Dye piled up a season-high 149 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown. He registered 95 yards on 17 carries after halftime.

Jaylen Jenkins

The true freshman WSU running back may have earned himself an expanded role going forward. Jenkins had his best day in a Cougar uniform, amassing 130 yards on 13 carries for an average of 10 yards per try. The 5-foot-8, 177-pound speedster ripped runs of 41, 28 and 21 yards. He saw his workload increase in relief of starter Nakia Watson, who sustained an injury in the second quarter and missed the remainder of the game.

Tuli Tuipulotu

USC’s star edge rusher recorded three first-half sacks and added a tackle for loss in the run game. He logged two of his sacks on one WSU possession early in the first quarter and added another late in the second quarter to force a Cougar three-and-out.

Turning point





Late in the third quarter, with USC leading 17-14, WSU’s Chau Smith-Wade jumped an outside route for an interception, but the Coug corner was called for an odd pass interference. The Trojans eventually scored on that series – a 24-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams to Mario Williams – to essentially seal the game.