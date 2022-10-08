The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Semitruck involved in fatality crash in Fairfield

Oct. 8, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:04 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A two-vehicle crash involving a semitruck resulted in at least one fatality Saturday night in Fairfield.

State Route 27 was expected to be blocked for an extended period for the investigation, according to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Saturday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the southern Spokane County town. 

WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said he was unsure of the number of fatalities since troopers had just arrived on scene. 

No additional details were immediately available. 

