Seahawks could move Sunday’s kickoff to avoid potential conflict with Mariners

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

With the Mariners potentially hosting a game in the American League divisional playoffs on Sunday, the Seahawks could move the time of their scheduled game against Arizona.

The Seahawks and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1:05 p.m.

There is no time set yet for a potential Mariners game that day against Houston, which would be Game 4 and won’t be played if one of the teams sweeps.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said during his afternoon news conference Monday that the Seahawks and Mariners were in talks with the NFL and MLB to get the times set.

Due to concerns over crowd size, the two teams will avoid playing at the same time.

If MLB desires that the Mariners play in the afternoon, then the Seahawks could move kickoff to avoid a conflict, possibly moving it back later in the afternoon.

An MLB source confirmed that based on a long-standing agreement with the Seahawks, the Mariners have postseason priority for game times if there is a scheduling conflict.

“They’re in conversations about that right now trying to figure that out, and I know both sides are working at it,” Carroll said.

An announcement could come by Tuesday.

Cleveland also faces a potentially similar scenario with the Guardians possibly having a Game 4 at home, and the Browns scheduled to host the New England Patriots.