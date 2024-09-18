Mariners lose to Yankees after Julio Rodriguez picked off third base in extra innings

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – When it comes to scoreboard watching and hoping for other teams to suffer defeat to aid your postseason hopes, you still must win your own games for it to truly make a difference.

On a night when they could have gained ground in the American League West standings and the chase for the third wild0card spot, the Mariners instead lost a game in way that defies basic baseball logic and reason.

With no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and trailing by a run, Julio Rodriguez, the automatic runner to start the inning, stood on third base after Cal Raleigh led off with a soft single to left field.

The Mariners stood primed to at least tie the game and set themselves up for a victory.

Instead, it fell apart in a bizarre sequence of events Wednesday evening at T-Mobile-Park.

Facing right-hander Ian Hamilton, a former Washington State standout, Randy Arozarena swung wildly and violently at a 2-2 slider off the plate. In the process of missing the pitch by about a foot, he lost the bat.

It helicoptered down the third-base line where Rodriguez was taking his lead. Not wanting to take a wood bat off his face, Rodriguez bolted out of the way into foul territory.

There was a slight problem. The play was still live. Seeing Rodriguez well away from the third-base bag, catcher Austin Hedges alertly fired to third baseman Jazz Chisholm. Rodriguez had no chance of getting back safely. He was tagged out.

It was a bizarre, soul-crushing double play.

The hope of victory ended with that play.

With two outs, Justin Turner, who watched that chaos in the on-deck circle, popped out to end the game.

The record will say it was a 2-1 loss.

But in Mariners lore, it will remain something more – a painful and mocking reminder of a season that fell apart in June and never righted itself.

Seattle got a solid start from Bryce Miller, who worked six innings, allowing one run on just two hits, with four walks and eight strikeouts. It was his 17th quality start of six-plus innings pitched and three runs or fewer allowed.

The run Miller allowed came in the second inning. The problems started when he issued a one-out walk to rookie Jasson Dominguez. With Anthony Rizzo at the plate, Dominguez got a huge jump on a stolen-base attempt of second. Raleigh still tried to make a throw to get him, but it went wayward and into center field, allowing Dominguez to race to third.

Rizzo then laced a single on a 2-0 fastball into right field to drive in the Yankees’ first run.

Miller would get Anthony Volpe to ground out into an inning-ending double play.

But his outing wouldn’t get any easier.

An inning later, he gave up a two-out double to Soto. The Mariners opted to intentinally walk Aaron Judge with first base open. But they weren’t planning for Miller to walk the next batter, Austin Wells, to load the bases.

Miller came to back to strike out Chisholm swinging to end the inning.

It was the start of a run of 10 conescutive hitters retired by Miller to close out his outing. He ended the fifth with a beatufiul two-seam fastball that froze Soto for a called strie three.

In the sixth, he struck out Judge looking and ended his outing by ripping a 95-mph fastball – his career-high 106th pitch of the outing – past Chisholm for a swinging striking three.

Miller was roughed by the Yankees in his previous outing.

Back on May 22 at Yankee Stadium, Miller gave up five runs on six hits, including two-run homers to Judge and Soto in a 7-3 loss.

Even with Miller’s strong outing, he was still in line for the loss for most of the evening since his teammates couldn’t solve the riddle of varied left-handed arm angles and offspeed pitches that Nestor Cortes.

Cortes, who was briefly in the Mariners organization in 2020, pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Over the first seven innings, the Mariners were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight runners on base.

Would they be held scoreless and suffer another 1-0 loss?

Justin Turner gave the Mariners hope in the bottom of the eighth.

Facing right-hander Clay Holmes, who was once the Yankees closer, Turner sat on a hanging breaking ball and pulled it over the left field wall for a game-tying solo homer.