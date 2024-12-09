What we’re hearing on the Mariners at Day 1 of MLB Winter Meetings

By Adam Jude </p><p>and Ryan Divish Seattle Times

DALLAS – The Juan Soto frenzy finally came to a record-setting conclusion Sunday night – with the slugger agreeing to a 15-year, $765-million deal with the New York Mets – which has kick-started more activity around the league during Day 1 of the MLB Winter Meetings.

Here’s the early buzz Monday surrounding the Seattle Mariners:

Rumors swirl about Luis Castillo

There has been rampant speculation about whether the Mariners might trade one of their starting pitchers, and given his age and salary much of that speculation has centered around Luis Castillo.

The Mariners, according to industry sources, are not actively shopping Castillo.

That doesn’t mean a trade can’t or won’t happen, and the president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has often said he’s willing to listen to offers from other clubs – and many teams have checked in many times about Seattle’s pitchers the past couple years.

Castillo, who turns 32 next week, is owed $72 million over the next three years – a very reasonable salary for a pitcher of his stature and a potential bargain relative to the market for free-agent starting pitchers this offseason. (Ex-Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi signed with the Los Angeles Angels for $63 million over three years.)

Castillo also holds a full no-trade clause through 2025.

First base options

The Mariners are in the market for a first baseman and they have remained engaged with free agent veterans Carlos Santana and Justin Turner, per industry sources.

Early in the offseason, the Mariners had exploratory talks with the Boston Red Sox about first baseman Triston Casas, a source said.

The Red Sox asked for one of the Mariners’ two youngest starting pitchers – Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo. The Mariners are disinclined to trade either one of them, and talks between the two teams didn’t progress any further.

Casas, who turns 25 in January, hit 24 homers with an .856 OPS in his one full season in 2023. He missed most of the 2024 season with a rib injury, and he reportedly turned down an extension offer from the Red Sox last offseason.

Bohm still in play at third base?

Can’t rule out Alec Bohm as an option for the Mariners.

The Phillies put a sky-high asking price on the 28-year-old third baseman in initial talks with the Mariners – asking for one of the Mariners’ aces, Logan Gilbert or George Kirby.

The Mariners, obviously, aren’t going to do that.

But the Mariners would still be interested in Bohm at a more reasonable price, industry sources said, and the Mariners are willing to dangle prospects to upgrade the infield.

A ‘creative’ move at second base?

The Cubs and Mariners seems like a natural fit as trade partners.

The Cubs are reportedly shopping Cody Bellinger, but his contract makes him an unlikely fit for the Mariners (he’s owed $27.5 million in 2025 and has a player option for $25 million in 2026). Bellinger is seen as a pivot for the Yankees after they lost out in the Soto sweepstakes.

Three years ago, the Mariners made a strong pitch to sign outfielder Seiya Suzuki when he made the move from Japan. Suzuki instead signed with the Cubs, and he’s owed $38 million over the next two years.

The Athletic reports that the Cubs are less likely to trade Suzuki, but he would be a logical target for the Mariners – maybe even the ideal target – if he were available.

The most likely target for the Mariners remains Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, a 27-year-old former Gold Glove winner. Hoerner, recovering from flexor tendon surgery in October, posted a 3.7 WAR via Baseball Reference in 2024, with a .273/.335/.373 (. 708 OPS) with seven homers and 31 steals.

Hoerner is owed $23.5 million over the next two seasons.

The Cubs are known to be seeking proven major league players in trade talks. One industry source said the Mariners could “get creative” to try make a deal with the Cubs work, potentially pulling in a third team in negotiations.

Polanco makes the rounds

Former Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco is in attendance at the Winter Meetings with his reps to meet with teams.

Polanco said his surgically repaired knee is feeling good and he’s back to working out and will be ready for spring training.