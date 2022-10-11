Police searching for woman accused of stealing $300,000 in jewelry after hiding out in Liberty Lake consignment store
Oct. 11, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:53 p.m.
From staff reports
Police in Liberty Lake say a woman stole some $300,000 in jewelry from a consignment store after hiding inside the business for hours and emerging after it closed.
The woman entered Consign Furniture and Jewelry, 21605 E. Country Vista Drive, at 5:08 p.m. Monday, but surveillance footage didn’t show her approaching the jewelry display until around 8 p.m., police said in a news release.
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call the Liberty Lake Police Department at (509) 755-1140, or call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
No additional details were immediately available, including where she hid.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.