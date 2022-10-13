Vytal Movement Dance’s inaugural concert at their new studio will be an evening of contemporary dance “exploring the concept of sanctuary.” Featuring dancers Hannah Donk, Melanie Rose Huff, Christopher Lamb and Lexie Powell, the program will include original choreography by artistic director Vincas Greene.

“When thinking of the word sanctuary, I think of safety and comfort. To me, there are two places that come to mind with this – my home and my body,” Donk said. “The idea of our own bodies being our sanctuary in this space – appreciating what the body is capable of, being surprised by the things that can come from them, being comfortable in your own skin, and allowing yourself to feel vulnerable in the safe space that we have created.”

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, this weekend and next weekend, at the Symons Block, 7 S. Howard St., Suite 202.

For information, visit vytalmovement.org.

Cicada Sessions

Emerge Gallery is hosting a selection of singer-songwriters from Coeur d’Alene and surrounding areas for a series of concerts featuring original music. Each concert will be recorded by the organization’s sound team, Chris Grubb and Samuel Rowland.

This Saturday’s concert will feature Hanna Rebecca and Willow Tree (also known as cloud aspects).

The concert and recording will run from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A no-host bar will be available for visitors 21 and older. Non-alcoholic options will also be available.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For information, visit emerge-cda.myshopify.com.

‘A Night of Spine-Tingling Music’ returns to CDA

Returning for a second year, Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s Halloween party fundraiser, “A Night of Spine Tingling Music,” is back with haunting tunes, a costume contest, a dessert bar, adult beverages, dancing, a silent auction, a photo booth, games and other activities.

“Our goal is to make ‘A Night of Spine Tingling Music,’ the not-to-be-missed Halloween event of the season,” executive artistic director Chuck Ethridge said.

Featuring numbers from a variety of Broadway shows and popular films including “The Little Mermaid,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Wicked,” “Murder, He Says” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the evening will include performances by Ethridge, Halle (Schmitt) Becker, Elaina DeJong, Matt Goodrich, Kay Poland, Daniel Renz, Jenny Shotwell, Heidi Santiago, Jordan Santiago, Leilani Santiago and Landon Toth. A small band will accompany the performers.

The theater aims to raise $77,750 to cover the cost of royalties for their productions of “The Sound of Music,” “Footloose: The Musical” and “Pride and Prejudice: A New Musical” scheduled for the 2023 summer season.

Held at the Best Western CDA Inn, the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $65 for individuals or $480 for tables of 8. For information visit csthalloween.com.

GU symphony orchestra opens season with Tchaikovsky, Debussy, Ravel

Conducted by Kevin Hekmatpanah, the Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra will open its 2022-23 season with a program featuring works by Tchaikovsky, Debussy and Ravel. Held at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, located on the Gonzaga University campus at 211 E. Desmet Ave., the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony is one of the most beloved masterpieces in the literature,” Hekmatpanah said. “It is Tchaikovsky’s final epic statement on the joys and sorrows of life; a celebration of all that is exuberant and tragic as each of us confront our own mortality.

“It is challenging for musicians of the highest caliber on a technical, musical, spiritual and philosophical level. I wanted to open the season with something really special, and I’m so proud of how the orchestra has risen to the occasion.”

Harpist Earecka Tregenza will join the orchestra during Claude Debussy’s “Danse Sacrée et Danse Profane” and violinist Jason Moody will do the same during Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane.”

Both GU faculty and members of the Spokane Symphony, Tregenza and Moody form the husband-and-wife team behind the Cascade Duo.

“Both Earecka and Jason are recognized throughout the region as outstanding performers and teachers,” Hekmatpanah said. “We are so fortunate to have them both on our GU faculty, inspiring our students and sharing their talents and expertise.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, $14 for non-GU students, and free for GU faculty, students and staff with valid identification. For information, visit gonzaga.edu/gso or call (509) 313-2787.