Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan M. Hill and Abigail K. E. Blazon, both of Airway Heights.

Joseph P. Hathcox and Tonisha L. Tyler, both of Spokane Valley.

Calvin M. Hilt and Laura T. Schaeffer, both of Springdale.

Roy D. Robinson and Lori B. Remz, both of Spokane.

Adam M. Bayne, of Spokane, and Samantha E. McMillan, of Post Falls.

Matthew B. Brown and Chelsea M. Moore, both of Spokane.

August E. Morigeau and Roin E. Morigeau, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Watson Management Company v. Jasun Cregger, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Jennifer Dunkle, restitution of premises.

Spencer Bednarik v. Charles Rich, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Shannon M. Jones, restitution of premises.

Central Park Condominium Association v. David C. Williams, foreclosure.

K623 LLC v. Tracy Cooper, restitution of premises.

Wayne Mooney v. Frank Dearing, restitution of premises.

Cleveland Seegars v. Anthony K. McKenzie, restitution of premises.

Jennifer Nagata v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Rusty Moose Bar and Grill, LLC v. Northwest Epoxy Stone and Coatings, complaint for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, breach of warranty and violation of consumer protection act.

Michael Bartlett v. H & S Construction, LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bunney, Raymond L. and Jodean C.

Preble, Karlee D. and Darrick J.

Leinen, Roisheen D. and Jeffery K.

Mahnke, Megan and Wagner, Buster

Phillips, Amanda M. and Nathan C.

Heller, Richard E. and Betty L.

Smith, Angela L. and Richard D.

Briggs-Rivers, Jessica R. and Rivers, Jason R.

Johnson, Lashonna S. and James R.

Brownlee, Jeremiah T. and Tanya I.

Reeves, Danielle and William

McLoughlin, Laura K. and Sean P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jackson A. Neal, 25; $6,743.98 in restitution, 126 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of vehicular homicide while intoxicated.

Judge Michael P. Price

Uriah N. Allen, 39; 60 months in prison, after being found guilty of violation of order, tampering with a witness and making false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Judge Tony Hazel

Scott J. Porter, also known as Scott R. Porter, 43; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and residential burglary.

Jessica M. Kerr, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Thomas R. Leviton, 55; 57 months in prison with credit given for 137 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge John O. Cooney

Jason C. Reville, 51; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ian S. Strong, 35; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Aries O. Swan, 23; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Steven Rich, 20; $3,279.08 in restitution, 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.