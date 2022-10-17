Tickets for Journey’s return to Spokane Arena go on sale Friday

Journey will mark its 50th anniversary in 2023 by kicking off its 38-city “Freedom” tour, which will stop April 14 at the Spokane Arena. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have enjoyed staggering success with 19 top 40 hits and 25 gold and platinum albums.

“Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Lights,” “Open Arms,” “Separate Ways,” “Who’s Crying Now” and “Any Way You Want It” are among Journey’s many hits.

The band’s future looked bleak when vocalist Steve Perry left the band in 1998. However, Journey has been stable after vocalist Arnel Pineda joined the group in 2007. It’s hard to believe but Pineda has been with Journey longer than Perry.

Toto, which has a number of huge hits, such as “Hold the Line,” “Africa” and “Rosanna,” will open.

Tickets, which range from $35 to $149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via TicketsWest.com.