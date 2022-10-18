Judy Collins and Richard Marx are postponing their concerts

“Old age ain’t no place for sissies,” Bette Davis once said. Judy Collins knows what the iconic actress was talking about since she tried to tour shortly after fracturing her left elbow in September.

“I can’t stop performing or moving for that matter,” Collins said while calling from Berkeley, California. “I missed enough time playing in front of an audience due to the pandemic. After I broke my elbow, I wanted to get back out as soon as possible. I just didn’t know how surgery would go and what would be next.”

Next is rest for the singer, who belts out such hits as “Send in the Clowns” and “Both Sides Now.”

Collins’ date at the Bing Crosby Theater has been postponed to Nov. 29 due to her injury. Tickets for tonight’s date will be honored.

The same goes for Richard Marx. The singer-songwriter, who has hit the charts with such songs as “Don’t Mean Nothing” and “Waiting Right Here,” will now play Northern Quest Feb. 10 due to unforeseen circumstances. The show originally was scheduled for Nov. 20 at the Pend Oreille Pavilion. Tickets will be honored for the new date.

Refunds are available by request until Dec. 30 at TicketsWest.com or at the Northern Quest Box Office at (509) 481-2800.