On the air
Sun., Oct. 23, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Orlando at New York NBA
7 p.m.: Denver at Portland Root
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Chicago at New England ESPN
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Edmonton NHL
Soccer, men’s
Noon: West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at New England 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
