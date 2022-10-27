The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 46° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

‘Goodness, gracious!’ Jerry Lee Lewis alive and kicking in spite of false reports of death

Oct. 27, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:49 p.m.

Jerry Lee Lewis performs on Nov. 24, 2017, at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.   (Hal Wells/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Jerry Lee Lewis performs on Nov. 24, 2017, at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.   (Hal Wells/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

Great balls of liars!

Jerry Lee Lewis is alive and kicking, though a false TMZ report prompted widespread coverage that the “Great Balls of Fire” singer had died Wednesday.

Lewis, 87, is still living in Memphis, TMZ later confirmed.

“Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case,” TMZ wrote while retracting its shocking report.

CBS Sacramento was among the outlets to pick up the story, then take it back.

Lewis’ representatives did not immediately return a Daily News request for comment.

The controversial rock ‘n’ roll pianist was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last week, but couldn’t attend because he was sick with the flu.

“It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person,” Lewis wrote in an acceptance speech posted to Facebook. “I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today — I’ve looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year.”

Lewis was a rock ‘n’ roll superstar in the late 1950s, with hits including “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” In 1958, the world learned that he’d married his 13-year-old cousin. He later refashioned himself as a country star, but never regained his superstardom.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World