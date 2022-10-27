The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man arrested after woman was stabbed at Coeur d’Alene motel

Oct. 27, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:56 p.m.

Brandon White, 40, was arrested Thursday after law enforcement responded to a report of a stabbing at a Coeur d’Alene motel. (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A 40-year-old Coeur d’Alene man is accused of stabbing a woman on Thursday at a Coeur d’Alene motel.

Brandon White was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated battery and booked into the Kootenai County Jail, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The victim called 911 around 5 p.m. saying an acquaintance had stabbed her, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office, Coeur d’Alene police officers and Coeur d’Alene firefighters responded to the 300 block of East Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive, according to the release. White fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival, but Idaho State Police located White a short time later on 15th Street, near Harrison Avenue, in Coeur d’Alene.

He was taken into custody without incident. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

