Things to watch: Idaho must keep football secure to upset Sacramento State

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

It has been a moment since the Vandals have found themselves in this position.

A bully of the Big Sky Conference in the 1980s and early 1990s, when it won or shared six conference titles before embarking on two decades of Football Bowl Subdivision football, Idaho has not been relevant in the Big Sky race since returning to the league in 2018.

But riding a five-game win streak and undefeated against Football Championship Subdivision teams, the 5-2 and 14th ranked Vandals are in a battle of Big Sky unbeatens Saturday against 7-0 and 2nd-ranked Sacramento State. The Vandals are 4-0 in the Big Sky for the first time since 1994. A win against the Hornets, also 4-0 in the league, would make Idaho 5-0 for the first time since 1989.

Here are three things to watch as Idaho seeks to continue its winning ways in its first ever appearance in Hornet Stadium for Sacramento State’s homecoming.

• Who wins the turnover battle? Beginning in preseason camp, new Vandals’ coach Jason Eck has preached to his players the way to accelerate their resurgence is to win the turnovers. So far, the Vandals have been listening. The Vandals are second in FCS in turnover margin with 15 takeaways against just four turnovers of their own. They are paced by boundary safety “Turnover” Tommy McCormick, who leads the team with four interceptions and a blocked kick. Close behind are nickelback Murvin Kenion III with three interceptions and a forced fumble and linebacker Paul Moala with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

• Can the Hornets offense be contained? Sacramento State is third in FCS in total offense, averaging 514.1 yards per game. The Hornets bring a wicked sting. Cameron Skattebo averages 168.57 all-purpose yards per game rushing, including 121.6 rushing yards. He is tied for 4th place in FCS for those categories. Sacramento State relies on a pair of quarterbacks. Jake Dunniway has completed 113 of 181 passes for 1405 yards and 13 touchdowns. Asher O’Hara has rushed for 480 yards on 97 carries and has 13 touchdowns, with Skattebo often serving as his lead blocker. Tight end Marshel Martin has caught 34 passes for 437 yards with six touchdowns.

• Gevani McCoy versus Marte Mapu. The Hornets’ outside linebacker and nickelback, Mapu this season has 40 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two interceptions. Idaho’s quarterback, McCoy has been just as dominant on his side of the ball. He has completed 122 of 171 passes, 71.3 percent, for 1607 yards, with 16 touchdowns against only three interceptions. His favorite targets are Jermaine Jackson, with 32 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns, and Hayden Hatten, with 35 catches for 457 yards and five touchdowns. McCoy is on the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, honoring the FCS top freshman.