Prep roundup: Ridgeline wins girls soccer district championship; Gonzaga Prep advances to district 4A third-place game

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 2, Chiawana 1 (SO): Samantha Mudge tied it in the 70th minute and the Bullpups (15-3) beat the Riverhawks (12-5) in an elimination game.

G-Prep plays in the district third-place game for a bid to state on Saturday.

District 8 3A

Ridgeline 3, Mead 1: Preslie Young knocked in two apiece and the visiting Falcons (13-3) beat the Panthers (14-4) in the championship game at Union Stadium. Teryn Garnder scored once for Mead.

Mead plays Southridge in the district second-place game on Saturday for a berth to state.

Southridge 4, Mt. Spokane 0: The Suns (11-7) beat the Wildcats (10-6) in an elimination game.

District 7 1A

Deer Park 5, Lakeside 0: Aubrey Gregory had a hat trick and the Scotties (10-7) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-11) in the district champion game. Olivia Kroll had 15 saves for Colville.

Lakeside plays in a District 6/7 crossover game on Saturday.

Freeman 5, Colville 0: The Scotties (10-7) shut out the Crimson Hawks (7-11) in an elimination game and advance to a crossover on Saturday.

Volleyball

District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Hanford 1: Lili Etter had 15 kills and the Bullpups (10-7) beat the visiting Falcons (12-7) 25-19, 25-21, 27-29, 25-13 in a first-round match.

G-Prep hosts Chiawana in a semifinal on Saturday.

Richland 3, Lewis and Clark 1: The Bombers beat the Tigers (7-9) in a first-round match.

LC faces Pasco in a loser-out on Saturday.

Chiawana 3, Central Valley 0: The Riverhawks swept the Bears (1-14) in a first-round match. CV faces Hanford in a loser-out on Saturday.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 1: Maggie Degenhart had 21 kills and the Wildcats (14-0) eliminated the visiting Saxons (9-9) 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 in a first-round match.

Mt. Spokane hosts Ridgeline in a semifinal on Saturday.

Emma Hutchinson had 13 kills for Ferris.

Ridgeline 3, Kennewick 1: Corinne Westby had 16 kills and the visiting Falcons (10-4) beat the Lions (6-12) 25-7, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16 in a first-round match.

Cheney 3, Walla Walla 1: Navi Islam-Zwart had seven kills and the visiting Blackhawks (11-6) beat the Blue Devils (9-9) 25-21, 25-21, 9-25, 25-23 in a first-round match.

Cheney advanced to a semifinal on Saturday.