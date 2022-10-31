Prep roundup: Ridgeline wins girls soccer district championship; Gonzaga Prep advances to district 4A third-place game
Oct. 31, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:08 p.m.
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Girls soccer
District 8 4A
Gonzaga Prep 2, Chiawana 1 (SO): Samantha Mudge tied it in the 70th minute and the Bullpups (15-3) beat the Riverhawks (12-5) in an elimination game.
G-Prep plays in the district third-place game for a bid to state on Saturday.
District 8 3A
Ridgeline 3, Mead 1: Preslie Young knocked in two apiece and the visiting Falcons (13-3) beat the Panthers (14-4) in the championship game at Union Stadium. Teryn Garnder scored once for Mead.
Mead plays Southridge in the district second-place game on Saturday for a berth to state.
Southridge 4, Mt. Spokane 0: The Suns (11-7) beat the Wildcats (10-6) in an elimination game.
District 7 1A
Deer Park 5, Lakeside 0: Aubrey Gregory had a hat trick and the Scotties (10-7) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-11) in the district champion game. Olivia Kroll had 15 saves for Colville.
Lakeside plays in a District 6/7 crossover game on Saturday.
Freeman 5, Colville 0: The Scotties (10-7) shut out the Crimson Hawks (7-11) in an elimination game and advance to a crossover on Saturday.
Volleyball
District 8 4A
Gonzaga Prep 3, Hanford 1: Lili Etter had 15 kills and the Bullpups (10-7) beat the visiting Falcons (12-7) 25-19, 25-21, 27-29, 25-13 in a first-round match.
G-Prep hosts Chiawana in a semifinal on Saturday.
Richland 3, Lewis and Clark 1: The Bombers beat the Tigers (7-9) in a first-round match.
LC faces Pasco in a loser-out on Saturday.
Chiawana 3, Central Valley 0: The Riverhawks swept the Bears (1-14) in a first-round match. CV faces Hanford in a loser-out on Saturday.
District 8 3A
Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 1: Maggie Degenhart had 21 kills and the Wildcats (14-0) eliminated the visiting Saxons (9-9) 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 in a first-round match.
Mt. Spokane hosts Ridgeline in a semifinal on Saturday.
Emma Hutchinson had 13 kills for Ferris.
Ridgeline 3, Kennewick 1: Corinne Westby had 16 kills and the visiting Falcons (10-4) beat the Lions (6-12) 25-7, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16 in a first-round match.
Cheney 3, Walla Walla 1: Navi Islam-Zwart had seven kills and the visiting Blackhawks (11-6) beat the Blue Devils (9-9) 25-21, 25-21, 9-25, 25-23 in a first-round match.
Cheney advanced to a semifinal on Saturday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.