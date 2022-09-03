Difference makers: Daiyan Henley’s interception seals win for Washington State
Sept. 3, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 3, 2022 at 11:32 p.m.
Daiyan Henley
In his first game as a Cougar, the transfer linebacker from Nevada had eight tackles, including three for loss, and made the game-saving interception in the waning moments. Henley stepped in front of a pass intended for Idaho’s Jermaine Jackson at the WSU 2 with just 12 seconds remaining.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Edge rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson led a WSU defense that came up with seven sacks (including three from Jackson), and kept Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy on the run most of the game.
Nakia Watson
WSU’s junior running back gained a career-best 117 yards on 18 carries. Despite a fourth-quarter fumble, Watson’s second-half bursts helped quarterback Cameron Ward find his groove late. Ward finished 25 of 40 for 215 yards and three touchdowns.
Turning point
Cameron Ward’s 8-yard scoring pass to Jaylen Jenkins with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter gave the Cougars a 24-10 lead and some breathing room. Washington State had a chance to put the game out of reach, but Dean Janikowski’s 23-yard field goal attempt with 53 seconds went left. Idaho drove the length of the field before Henley’s interception in the final seconds sealed it for the Cougars.
