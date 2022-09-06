Spokane Valley police find girl, 9, who had last been seen walking dog Tuesday morning
Sept. 6, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 6, 2022 at 7:58 p.m.
Spokane Valley police were asking for the public’s help finding a 9-year-old girl who had last been seen walking her dog Tuesday morning but was later found, local media reported.
The agency in an emergency alert said the girl, who was not identified, was last seen near East Wellesley and North Calvin roads walking a brown boxer-mix dog.
KXLY reported that police said she had been found later Tuesday.
